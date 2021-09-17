CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago
The Indiana Pacers sent out a fun Tweet on Friday morning.

After Myles Turner Tweeted his excitement about returning to NBA arenas with a full capacity (see Tweet below), the Pacers quote Tweeted his Tweet with their own excitement.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen below.

The NBA season begins on October 19, and the Pacers will play their first game on the road against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on October 20.

The last time the Hornets played a game was when they got blown out by the Pacers in the NBA's play-in tournament.

That was also the Pacers final win of the season.

