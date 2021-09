The new law in Texas, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act (S.B. 8), goes around Roe v. Wade and bans all abortions after six weeks once a heartbeat is detected. Texas lawmakers cleverly found a way around the Roe v. Wade ruling — which said women have the right to terminate their pregnancy at the federal level — by allowing citizens to to enforce the law, not the state. People are able to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, using a loophole in the legal system.

