Ohio State

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

By Beth
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 8 days ago

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your go-to destination for quick eats and, as you likely guessed from the name, an out-of-this-world rootbeer float. But it’s really the gigantic tenderloin sandwiches that put this place on the map.

Please note: The Root Beer Stande is open seasonally, so be sure to check out the website before planning your visit! The website also mentions that they are currently cash-only, although there is an ATM nearby.

When you're craving a burger, hot dog, or perhaps a giant tenderloin sandwich, you can't do much better than a trip to the Root Beer Stande.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUrKU_0bzktCIM00
Jason Robinson / Google

Located just outside of Dayton, this lovable and classic drive-in diner is one that will impress you time and time again. As you can tell, portions are wonderfully generous, and you'll want to bring your appetite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI3bs_0bzktCIM00
The Root Beer Stande / Facebook

In addition to their foot-long hotdogs and towering burgers, one of the most famous menu items is the pork tenderloin sandwich. You might just need a fork and knife to conquer this meal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oox2G_0bzktCIM00
The Root Beer Stande / Facebook

As you can tell by the photos, the kitchen really doesn't skimp on tenderloin. Fried to perfection and served between two buns, it's truly a work of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hj47R_0bzktCIM00
The Root Beer Stande / Facebook

Of course, just about anything you order from the menu is bound to hit the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWEWL_0bzktCIM00
The Root Beer Stande / Facebook

And don't forget to order sides, either! From fries to tater tots, there's something to accompany anything you order from the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svhza_0bzktCIM00
The Root Beer Stande / Facebook

No matter what you decide to eat, be sure to polish off your meal with a famous root beer or root beer float. After all, it's called the Root Beer Stande for a reason!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ars9D_0bzktCIM00
The Root Beer Stande / Facebook

Have you ever visited the iconic Root Beer Stande in Ohio? What did you think? Be sure to share your experiences with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, be sure to follow the Root Beer Stande on Facebook .

The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 10

shawn Lane
7d ago

this is a standard tenderloin pasco grocery just outside sidney on st rt 29 makes one slightly bigger than this and its a mom and pop store

Reply(1)
2
