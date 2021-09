NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team prepares to head out on the road once again to play George Mason on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Fairfax, Virginia. Old Dominion (1-2-0) fell 4-1 in their game Friday night at Campbell. Eamon McLaughlin (two) and Eliot Goldthorp (two) led the Monarchs in shots. Goldthorp had the lone goal for ODU late in the second half. Djibril Doumbia earned six saves in that match. The Monarchs have averaged nine shots per game in 2021. Karan Mandair leads the team in goals with two.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO