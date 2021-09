SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors’ second joint venture in China, has just launched the new Wuling Asta in the Asian country, which is the international name of the all-new Xing Chen presented for the first time during the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show in April. In a notable turn of events, the automaker decided to give a more neutral and commercial name to the first crossover in the popular Chinese brand’s global strategy.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO