The Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market To Move Beyond Rigidity Backed By Innovation (US$ 7 Billion) Between 2029

 8 days ago

The Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to be worth US$ 7 Billion at a CAGR of 7% between 2029. Healthcare is going the "digital" way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Skycart

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Drone Transportation and Logistics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market May See a Big Move |D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives, ILJIN Diamond

Latest published market study on Global Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Synthetic Jewelry Diamond space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Novatek, AOTC, Element Six, HEYARU GROUP, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Washington Diamonds Corporation, Morgan Technical Ceramics Diamonex, Advanced Diamond Solutions, Sandvik AB, Applied Diamond Inc., D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives Limited, ILJIN Diamond, Centaurus Technologies, Inc., Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., Crystallume, New Diamond Technology, LLC, Hebei Plasma Diamond, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond, Pure Grown Diamonds, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind & Sumitomo Electric Industries.
MARKETS
The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
MARKETS
Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Form Automation Software Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Formstack, Cognito

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Form Automation Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Form Automation Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Form Automation Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Smart Mobility Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Google, Cisco, Verizon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Mobility Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Mobility Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Mobility Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Functional Food Ingredients Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
Property Restoration Software Market is Going to Boom | Next Gear Solutions, Encircle, Jonas Premier

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Property Restoration Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Property Restoration Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Property Restoration Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Aviation Insurance Market Showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales | Allianz Group, ACE, Chubb Corp

The Global Aviation Insurance for General Aviation Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Aviation Insurance for General Aviation Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are XL Group plc, ACE Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Starr International CAo., American International Group, Munich-American Holding Corp, Allianz Group, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc., ALIGNED Insurance, Chubb Corp & Old Republic International Corp.
MARKETS
Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the non-woven textile for composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, non-crimp textile is the largest segment by product type, whereas wind energy is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of end use industries.
INDUSTRY
Social Media Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Oracle, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Social Media Analytics Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Social Media Analytics Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Social Media Analytics Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Real Estate Property Management Software Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Fiserv, IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2

Latest published market study on Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TenantCloud, Fiserv Inc., IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2, SHIFT Next Level Innovations, Corrigo, AMSI Property Management, Ensoware, MRI Software, LLC, iStaging, Bookalet, Accruent Inc., TOPS Software, GENKAN, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corp, Yardi Systems, Inc., Argus Financial Software, Rosmiman Software & CoStar Group.
SOFTWARE
IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
Aircraft Systems Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, Parker

Latest published market study on Global Aircraft Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Aircraft Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Alcatel Alenia Space (THALES), UTAS, Northrop Grumman, Gifas, Honeywell, Raytheon, THALES, Safran, Liebherr group, Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE & Parker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

