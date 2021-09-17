WATCH: Georgia releases hype video ahead of South Carolina game
The Georgia football Twitter account has released a hype video ahead of Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina. The video is narrated by Richard Appleby, who is a key figure in Georgia football history. He was one of the first African-American players to suit up for the Bulldogs. In 1971, Appleby was part of what is known as the “First Five”, the first five African American players to play for the Georgia Bulldogs‘ football program.www.on3.com
Comments / 0