‘Fresh Air’ Remembers George Wein, Founder Of The Newport Jazz Festival

Kathy Mattea was named the new host of "Mountain Stage." (Photo by Amos Perrine) George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival and later its folk counterpart, died this week at the age of 95. His inaugural jazz fest in 1954 became a template for such events for decades afterward, across genres. In a story about the history of the Newport Folk Festival in No Depression’s Winter 2020/”All Together Now” journal, Wein spoke of the feeling of community that makes music festivals such a special experience. “There’s a feeling of togetherness at a folk festival that you never encounter anywhere else. … [T]his music is not something that you listen to or are in awe of — you are part of the music. It relates to you and your thinking at that time. And so whatever the message is now, it might be a little different, but it’s very similar to what it was 40, 50 years ago.” Read more about Wein, his love of jazz (including playing it himself!), and the growth of his festivals in this obituary from The New York Times.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO