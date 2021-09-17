CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fresh Air’ Remembers George Wein, Founder Of The Newport Jazz Festival

By Terry Gross
WAMU
 8 days ago

The pioneering music impresario, who created the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954 and the Newport Folk Festival in 1959, died Sept. 13. Originally broadcast in 2003. Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

wamu.org

