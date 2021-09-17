‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes on Location in Mexico for the Clint Eastwood-Inspired Season 5 Premiere
A nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as SWAT team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
