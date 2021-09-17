CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes on Location in Mexico for the Clint Eastwood-Inspired Season 5 Premiere

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
lincolnnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as SWAT team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Moviefone

12 Best Movies of Clint Eastwood as Director

From classic Clint Eastwood Western movies to gritty crime thrillers to rousing biopics, these are the most impressive movies in Eastwood's long career as a director. At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still directing movies, and his latest film 'Cry Macho' will open on September 17. Few actors have been as successful as Eastwood when it comes to making the transition from acting to directing. We ranked Eastwood's best movies as a director.
MOVIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

British Actor Tanya Fear Missing In Hollywood As Concern Grows

A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clint Eastwood shows fatherly side in aimless, cringeworthy 'Cry Macho'

Last year, Tom Hanks and George Clooney each played movie roles in which they showed off their fatherly sides by taking care of a child. There must be something in the water in Hollywood because now it’s Clint Eastwood’s turn. He directs and stars as a crochety old cowboy pressed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Johnson
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Shawn Ryan
Person
Jay Harrington
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Shemar Moore
showbizjunkies.com

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3: Final Season Photos, Teaser, and Premiere Date

The teaser trailer for Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico season three warns us to prepare for the final blow. Season three – the final season – promises to be action-packed as the war between rival cartels and the police explodes. Netflix released the one-minute teaser trailer with new photos from the upcoming...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood, at 91, Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Any Time Soon

Clint Eastwood said he doesn’t have any movie ideas “percolating” at the moment, but he’s not worried. Something always pops up. It’s why he’s still producing, directing, and acting in movies seven decades after first trying his hand in Hollywood. And he’s far from done. In fact, he doesn’t plan on retiring.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Fbi#Lapd Swat#Cbs#Tv Guide Magazine
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
Parade

'Well, Do Ya, Punk?' 37 Classic Clint Eastwood Quotes

Clint Eastwood is a man of few words, and he makes each one count on screen. We hang on every one of his lines, delivered with quiet intensity in that gravelly voice. Though Eastwood has appeared in a few films in recent years, we’re more likely to find him behind the camera these days. He directed the Oscar-winning 2014 war drama American Sniper, 2016’s acclaimed biopic Sully, 2018’s The Mule which recounts the story of a veteran who becomes a drug mule and the critically lauded biopic Richard Jewell about the Olympic bombing.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Mexico to End With Season 3 — Get Premiere Date, Watch New Teaser

Season 3 will be Narcos: Mexico‘s last, Netflix announced Monday, but that won’t stop Amado, El Chapo and the rest of the cartels from bringing the heat when the series returns for its final showdown Friday, Nov. 5. In a new teaser (embedded above), we catch our first glimpse of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
flickeringmyth.com

Cry Macho is Clint Eastwood’s most endearing film | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a video review of Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho…. Clint Eastwood is in his early 90s and still writing/acting in major studio films. The legendary filmmaker is back with Cry Macho, and critic EJ Moreno dives into what works about this endearing drama. Watch EJ’s review of the...
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Challenges ‘Shang-Chi’

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dominated the box office for two weeks in a row, it faces some competition this weekend from Cry Macho, which sees Clint Eastwood both back in the director’s chair and as leading man. However, the theatrical exclusive Shang-Chi has already shown itself to have solid legs, and there’s a good chance it will reign supreme once again this weekend. It dropped 54% in its second weekend, and a similar hold this weekend would bring in around $16 million. The latest Marvel superhero film hit $150 million on the 12th day of its release, beating Black Widow by four days. At the rate it is going, we may see Shang-Chi surpass Black Widow’s $183.2 million gross by next weekend, which would make it the best grossing film since Bad Boys For Life, released all the way back in January 2020.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy