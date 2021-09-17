New Womxnhouse art installation
Back in 1972, a couple of contemporary artists created an installation that explored what it means to be a woman. It was called Womanhouse. And the artists transformed a deserted Hollywood mansion into an expression of womanhood, femininity, and its challenges. Now, nearly 50 years later, a group of Detroit artists are taking on the same concept and reinterpreting it for this present moment. On today’s episode, we’re talking about contemporary feminism and the making of Womxnhouse Detroit.www.michiganradio.org
