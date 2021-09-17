CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New Womxnhouse art installation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1972, a couple of contemporary artists created an installation that explored what it means to be a woman. It was called Womanhouse. And the artists transformed a deserted Hollywood mansion into an expression of womanhood, femininity, and its challenges. Now, nearly 50 years later, a group of Detroit artists are taking on the same concept and reinterpreting it for this present moment. On today’s episode, we’re talking about contemporary feminism and the making of Womxnhouse Detroit.

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis hosted an on-site media and guest preview for its fall/winter exhibitions on Friday, Sept.3; its first preview since January 2020. “It has been a challenge for artists and arts organizations, but art didn’t stop, CAM didn’t stop and it really is because of the people in this room,” Lisa Melandri, CAM executive director said during the preview.
A multidisciplinary collaboration between students at Tokyo's Musashino Art University and the local Japanese agricultural community has conceived a series of mythical sculptures for the Wara Art Festival. The Wara Art Festival celebrates the ancient agricultural material of rice straw - a byproduct of the rice production once used to...
STEVENS POINT – A new symbol of Polish-American unity was unveiled during a public event at the Cultural Commons in Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point on Sept. 18. The new installation, titled “For Your Freedom and Ours,” was created by Portage County artist and blacksmith Boleslaw Kochanowski. Polvision TV from Chicago was on-site during the event along with members of the Polish American Congress and the Polish Awareness Society of Wisconsin.
Lake Gaston artist Cathy Wiggins may be best known for putting leather quilting on the map, but these days she can be found on South Main Street, Warrenton, on scaffolding, a stepladder and sometimes sitting on the floor. Her newest creation, a sculpture still in process, already has its own hashtag — #locorumtree — a backstory, and a future filled with mystery as customers at Locorum Distillery will wonder how there’s a tree growing out from the wall.
French artist Vincent Leroy tests his new installation located on the iceberg lagoon of Fjallsárlón, Iceland. The artist has been exploring the phenomena of perception through a series of artistic interventions known as 'lenscapes.'. This new installation continues this exploration of perception and imposes three optical devices on an iceberg...
PARIS (Reuters) – Visitors to Paris were surprised on Sunday when strolling up the Champs-Elysees as dozens of workers began enveloping in a shimmering wrapper a posthumous installation by artist Christo at Arc de Triomphe monument. Workers were shuffling around the 50-metre high, 19th century arch setting up 25,000 square...
“The Words of Memphis” is a new public art installation on the north side of the long-unused Mid-South Coliseum building. Child-and-father artist team Nisa Williams (they/she) and Theo James were commissioned by the Coliseum Coalition to create a six-panel mural based on six “words of Memphis”: culture, talent, justice, community, passion, and imagination.
A group of Niagara-on-the-Lake volunteers known as “The Poppy Brigade” are working to create an art installation that will feature more than 2,000 knit and crocheted poppies. The NOTL Museum was looking for a special way to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the poppy as a symbol...
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host an opening reception for its "Iridescence" art exhibition from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The reception will feature a gallery tour by Curator Lexi Adams and Nathan Lord, assistant professor in LSU's Department of Entomology and director of the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum.
Thriving Together, a community art installation honoring National Immigrant Welcoming Week, will be unveiled at noon on September 14th at the IDEA Store in Lincoln Square Mall. A combined effort by the Urbana Arts and Culture Program, The New American Welcome Center, and the IDEA Store, the display will feature paper butterflies assembled by community members.
If you are feeling stressed out, anxious, or overwhelmed, might I suggest going into an empty room and dancing, jumping up and down, or generally throwing your body every which way? That’s what I did on Friday night at Red Hook Labs in Brooklyn to experience the artist and musician Moses Sumney’s first-ever installation, technoechophenomena. The art piece, on view until September 26, explores the relationship between human beings and technology, and looks at isolation as an act, confronting the concept of what we do when we’re all alone, with nobody watching.
Concert-goers enjoy the DUSK Music Festival in 2019. DUSK Music Festival is looking for art and architecture students to be a part of DUSK 2021's student art installation project, which commissions students and faculty members to create such art as sculptures, digital art, video projections or lighting exhibits that will be showcased at the festival.
I will start by saying I hope nobody is bored by this week’s column. Instead of the normal industry trends and collector minded tips I feel like giving you a peek into Ashle (my fiancé) and I’s personal collecting obsession. This past week we ventured down into Manhattan for three days of craziness which is New York Art Week. We had 72 hours jam packed of studio visits, galleries, and art fairs. The main event being Armory which was held in the Javits Center followed by the Independent Art Fair, Future Fair, and SPRING/BREAK Art Show. The sensory overload was unreal, more artists, artworks, and styles than our brains could possibly compute! What I did find interesting compared to years past was a large resurgence of traditional subject matter. For being at a near weeklong event dedicated to contemporary art I saw more figurative, still life, and landscape painting than I anticipated.
Set to open on September 30th, the installation, named Fall Reflections, will provide guests with an immersive experience solely using mirrors as the medium. Reflections of the surrounding Hudson Valley landscape area will transport guests into an enchanting autumn scene. Lyndhurst’s iconic American architecture and landscape sits beautifully on the...
