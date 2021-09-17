New Womxnhouse art installation

I will start by saying I hope nobody is bored by this week’s column. Instead of the normal industry trends and collector minded tips I feel like giving you a peek into Ashle (my fiancé) and I’s personal collecting obsession. This past week we ventured down into Manhattan for three days of craziness which is New York Art Week. We had 72 hours jam packed of studio visits, galleries, and art fairs. The main event being Armory which was held in the Javits Center followed by the Independent Art Fair, Future Fair, and SPRING/BREAK Art Show. The sensory overload was unreal, more artists, artworks, and styles than our brains could possibly compute! What I did find interesting compared to years past was a large resurgence of traditional subject matter. For being at a near weeklong event dedicated to contemporary art I saw more figurative, still life, and landscape painting than I anticipated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO