Texans TE Pharaoh Brown returns to practice; questionable against the Browns

HOUSTON — Houston Texans’ tight end Pharaoh Brown returned to practice on Friday after missing the previous two days.

It was Brown’s first time participating in on-field activities this week due to a ankle and shoulder injury that left him sidelined. His status for Sunday’s game against the 0-1 Cleveland Browns is questionable.

Brown said on Monday that going back to Cleveland — his hometown — is always a “personal” game. In addition to returning to his hometown, Brown is one of several players who played for Cleveland at some point in their careers.

“I want to go out there and I want to dominate them guys,” Brown said when speaking to the media on Monday. “I have a bunch of family, bunch of friends that are Browns fans. So, I hear this stuff all week, and they talk the most, those Cleveland Brown fans, they just talk the most stuff that you can ever believe.”

Brown played a vital role in the Texans’ 37-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the starting tight end, Brown notched 67 yards on four receptions in the win.