CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Thousands of migrants crowd into makeshift camp at US border

southgatv.com
 9 days ago

Thousands of migrants are crowding into a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge as they wait to be processed by overwhelmed US immigration services. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.

www.southgatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
AFP

For Haitian migrants, Mexican reality replaces US dream

The American dream is fading for Haitian migrants confronted with the harsh reality at the US border with Mexico, where some are considering staying and getting a job to survive instead. "I'm not in a hurry to enter the United States. If I find an opportunity, yes, but if I can't, I'm not going to risk crossing there," said 29-year-old mother Yslande Saint Ange. "If I can't, and the Mexican authorities can help us with papers to be allowed to look for a job, rent a room, then we can stay with no worries," she added. In the park in Ciudad Acuna where they have set up a makeshift camp, men and women gathered discussing what to do given the deportations of Haitians who crossed the Rio Grande river to the US side.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate

No migrants are left at a Texas border encampment, about a week after nearly 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — huddled in makeshift shelters hoping for the chance to seek asylum.Some will get that chance, while the others will be expelled to their homeland. The Department of Homeland Security planned to continue flights to Haiti throughout the weekend, ignoring criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights groups who say Haitian migrants are being sent back to a troubled country that some left more than a decade ago.Meanwhile, Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio Texas, where...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowding#Cnn
CBS News

Massive migrant encampment in Del Rio cleared out

The massive migrant encampment in the Texas border town of Del Rio has been completely cleared out. As many as 15,000 migrants, who were mostly from Haiti, had been packed into a squalid tent city beneath a bridge near the Rio Grande this week, hoping to be processed for asylum.
DEL RIO, TX
wmleader.com

Haiti migrants flee Del Rio, try to reach border again: report

Thousands of Haitian migrants who fled the makeshift encampment at Del Rio, Texas, rather than be deported to their country of origin this week have reportedly opted to lie low in Mexico as they gear up for another attempt to cross into the US. The Daily Mail reported Friday that...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

Al Sharpton calls for deportation flights of Haitian migrants to end as he tours Del Rio migrant camp

Civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton toured camps set up by more than 12,000 Haitian migrants near the international bride in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday where he called for the Biden administration to immediately suspend deportation efforts for the desperate migrants.Mr Sharpton spoke at a news conference on Thursday around noon local time, explaining that he and others were in Del Rio to pray with the migrants in the camps and assess the situation after speaking with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a day earlier.In particular, Mr Sharpton said there needed to be “total accountability” surrounding the actions...
U.S. POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US clears Haitian refugee camp in Del Rio, Texas

US authorities have cleared a makeshift camp of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas. The camp had drawn national attention in recent days as images of the squalid conditions and aggressive tactics by border patrol officers on horseback emerged in shocking photos and videos.US Customs and Border Protection officials have spent the past few days evacuating the camp and processing the estimated 10,000 migrants and refugees, many of whom are from Haiti, sending some on to processing centres elsewhere in the US, and deporting many back to Haiti.ââOn Thursday, the US special envoy for Haiti Daniel...
IMMIGRATION
Action News Jax

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy