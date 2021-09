Despite the loss against the Raiders, Steeler’s QB Ben Roethlisberger was much more productive than he was against Buffalo. Let me start by getting the obvious out of the way: Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steeler’s offense is still a work in progress. The running game is still struggling despite the best efforts of Najee Harris, the pass blocking is at best unreliable and at worst non-existent, and Ben still doesn’t look fully comfortable running Matt Canada’s new offense.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO