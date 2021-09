FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Every step Harvey Sklar takes reminds him of just how far he’s come. The 65-year-old Framingham man is learning how to walk again after COVID-19 landed him into the hospital for 8 months. “It will ravage your whole body, if you are immobile, I was in a coma for excessive two months. My lungs are compromised due to COVID, I am relearning how to walk,” Sklar told WBZ-TV. Back in January, he contracted the virus. While in the hospital there were times where he almost didn’t make it. “There were times where I was not coming back at all. By...

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO