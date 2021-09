Therese Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, has been accused of lying or incompetency after she suggested people set to lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit (UC) payments could work extra hours to make up for the cut.The Cabinet minister defended the government’s plan to end the increase introduced during the pandemic by saying it had always been “temporary”.“I’m conscious that £20 a week is about two hours’ extra work every week - we will be seeing what we can do to help people perhaps secure those extra hours, but ideally also to make sure they’re also...

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO