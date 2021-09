Sharon Nadiene Johnson passed away from pancreatic cancer at Bright Kavanagh House in Des Moines on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the age of 84. Sharon loved square dancing, bowling, gardening and playing with her great-grandchildren. Sharon asked for no formal funeral or viewing. There will be a celebration of life for family members. Those wishing to honor her life can donate in her name to the Bright Kavanagh House.