FC Dallas travels down to BBVA Stadium to take on Houston Dynamo in the third and final Texas Derby match this season. This game will decide the outcome of who gets to keep El Capitan as the previous two meetings in 2021 ended in a draw. If the clubs tie for a third time, FCD would retain possession of El Capitán. Dallas can also clinch the inaugural MLS Copa Tejas title by taking all three points.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO