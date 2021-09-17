Lombard food co-op to launch second round of fundraising

Solutionsoft, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL) seeks multiple Software Developers to analyze user requirements, design, develop, test and deploy various client-servers, web based software applications. Requirements: MS or Foreign equivalent in Comp. Sc./IT, Engg./Math/ Science/ MBA with computer science as major or minor/or related + 1 year of relevant IT experience using Java, Microsoft SQL Server DBA, .Net, DevOps (or BS or foreign equivalent in Comp. Sci. / IT / Engg. / Math / Science/BBA with computer science as major or minor or related plus 5 yrs of relevant IT experience using same IT skills listed above). Positions involve travel to client locations all over the USA. Send resume to HR Manager - Solutionsoft, Inc., 120 W Golf Road, Suite # 100B, Schaumburg, IL 60195 or Email: hrm@solutionsoftinc.com . , posted 09/26/2021.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO