CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lombard, IL

Lombard food co-op to launch second round of fundraising

By Scott C. Morgan
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group hoping to open a community-owned grocery store in downtown Lombard is facing a fast-approaching deadline to raise $2.2 million. Lombard-based Prairie Food Co-op is aiming to raise a total of $4.4 million by Nov. 15. It's to fully fund the construction of a bricks-and-mortar store at 109 S. Main St.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Good News Sunday: Palatine junior high among new Blue Ribbon winners

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Palatine's Walter R. Sundling Junior High School Tuesday to personally congratulate students and staffers on being named a National Blue Ribbon School.
PALATINE, IL
Daily Herald

Solutionsoft, Inc. (Schaumburg...

Solutionsoft, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL) seeks multiple Software Developers to analyze user requirements, design, develop, test and deploy various client-servers, web based software applications. Requirements: MS or Foreign equivalent in Comp. Sc./IT, Engg./Math/ Science/ MBA with computer science as major or minor/or related + 1 year of relevant IT experience using Java, Microsoft SQL Server DBA, .Net, DevOps (or BS or foreign equivalent in Comp. Sci. / IT / Engg. / Math / Science/BBA with computer science as major or minor or related plus 5 yrs of relevant IT experience using same IT skills listed above). Positions involve travel to client locations all over the USA. Send resume to HR Manager - Solutionsoft, Inc., 120 W Golf Road, Suite # 100B, Schaumburg, IL 60195 or Email: hrm@solutionsoftinc.com . , posted 09/26/2021.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Daily Herald

Paving contractor not responding to complaint?

Q: I hired a contractor last year to repave my driveway with concrete. The work seemed OK at first, but it turned out that the pavement doesn't drain toward the street. Now my next-door neighbor complains that drainage onto his property is causing moisture problems in his basement. When I...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
117K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy