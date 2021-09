MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A TikTok craze is leading to vandalism in schools and the Miami-Dade County Public School District is urging parents to speak to their children about the “devious lick” challenge which doesn’t encourage star student behavior. The challenge encourages students to record themselves stealing items or vandalizing bathrooms. The District sent an email to parents that reads: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been made aware of a troubling TikTok challenge involving the destruction and theft of school property. This type of behavior is a crime and will not be tolerated. Students will be disciplined according to the Code of...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO