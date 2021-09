WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that near record high temperatures are expected Sunday as hot weather will continue into the start of the workweek. Sunday morning will start out mild with low temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees hotter than Saturday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO