Governor Carney Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration after Flooding Caused by Tropical Depression Ida
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Major Disaster Declaration following flooding caused by Tropical Depression Ida. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) in conjunction with the City of Wilmington and other partners, have spent the previous two weeks surveying damage in neighborhoods affected by the storm, to support the request for federal assistance.news.delaware.gov
Comments / 0