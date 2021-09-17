CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Topeka students protest school’s handling of rape accusation

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — More than 100 students at Topeka West High School held a protest over the school administration’s handling of a male student who has been accused of raping a female student last summer. The students also said during Friday’s protest that the same student has harassed girls at the school. A district official said administrators had just become aware of the alleged rape, and administrators are not aware of any incidents involving the male student on campus. Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the 17-year-old was placed into juvenile detention Friday on an alleged probation violation. She said the rape report from the summer is being investigated.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Education
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#School Administration#Ap#Topeka West High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy