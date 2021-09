Fear rises when darkness falls as Worlds of Fun is transformed from a “theme park” into a “scream park” during the annual Halloween Haunt. No matter if this is your first visit or if you lurk here each year, you’ll always find something new and uniquely dreadful at the Midwest’s largest Halloween event. Awaiting you are acres of haunted mazes, scare zones, live (or maybe not live) entertainment. Plus, with more than 400 zombies, vampires and monsters looking for you—i.e. their next meal—there’s no place to hide. Every.Single.Thing you fear is here.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO