Imperial, CA

Redistricting Public Workshop

By George Gale
 9 days ago

(Advisory Commission seeking public input)....It is the Imperiial County 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission. They will be hosting several workshops, starting Saturday. There will be two workshops Saturday. The first will be in the Holtville City Council Chambers, starting at 9:00 am. The second workshop will begin at the Imperial City Ciouncil Chambers. On September 20th, a workshop will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chamber beginning at 6:00 pm. On September 22 the workshop will be in the Library in Calipatria. On October 2nd, there will again be two workshops. At 9:00 am the Commission will be in the Heber Community Center. At 1 that afternoon, the workshop will be in the Calexico City Council Chambers.

