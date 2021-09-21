CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Derek Hough: What did Dancing with the Stars choreographer win an Emmy for?

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELaHz_0bzkYIuT00

Choreographer Derek Hough won an Emmy last week (12 September).

The award was given for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming for the “Paso Double-Uccen/Tap Dance – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” routines on Dancing with the Stars .

This was a third Emmy win for Hough; he has been nominated for an award 11 times. This makes him the most nominated choreographer in the history of the awards.

The other nominated routines in the category were: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”/”Baby, Please Come Home” from Christmas in Rockefeller Centre on NBC; “Garden Scene” from Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 . on Amazon Prime Video and “Come Thru”/”Superbad, Superslick”/”Bohemian Rhapsody” from World of Dance on NBC.

The win was for one of two Emmy nominations that Hough received this year, the other being for a Disney project that he worked on.

Speaking about the award for his work, which recognised creating during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said: “Last year my goal was to bring entertainment, joy during a difficult time. The sing-along, dancing in the house, Dancing with the Stars , trying to bring a little bit of creativity, a little bit of joy into people’s homes.”

“My background in what I do, I compete. I was a competitive dancer when I was 12, before Dancing with the Stars . For me it was always about dancing to compete, to be judged.”

The upcoming 30th season of. the. show arrives on. 20 September next week shortly after, his residency in Vegas begins.

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond

Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July 2015, the performers had become a couple — and one year later, Erbert made her DWTS debut as a troop dancer.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Hough
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Derek Hough: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘I Snuck Into John Mayer’s Dressing Room’)

Dancing king! Derek Hough fans know he’s a six-time Dancing With the Stars champion, but they don’t know everything about the entertainer. Before Hough, 36, was wowing audiences with his killer dance moves on TV, he was impressing the royals, he exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Utah-born performer moved to London before his teenage years, and his first stage role was at Windsor Castle, the future site of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Choreographer#Tap Dance#Nbc#Savage X Fenty Show Vol#Amazon Prime Video
NJ.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021 cast: The full list of who’s competing on Season 30

The “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast list for Season 30 has been revealed, and it is a star-studded ballroom for the upcoming season. The reality dancing competition announced its full lineup on Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after revealing last month that YouTuber JoJo Siwa and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee would be competing for the acclaimed Mirror Ball trophy.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Derek Hough Celebrates Jojo Siwa’s Same-Sex Dance Partnership

Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...
THEATER & DANCE
Sioux City Journal

Martin Kove isn't what's wrong with 'Dancing with the Stars'

Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem. Because there are 15 “stars,” the competition feels stuffed. There’s no time for personality to emerge or, more important, laughs. When “Dancing” had fewer...
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 celebrity cast revealed

The celebrity cast for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" was announced Wednesday. Season 30 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 with Tyra Banks returning as host and executive producer following her debut last year as the show's first Black female host and solo emcee. This...
TV SHOWS
Kokomo Perspective

Will Experienced Dancers Have a Leg Up in ‘DWTS’ Season 30? Derek Hough Weighs In

Derek Hough is doing double duty this fall. He’ll be sitting at the judges’ table alongside the paddle-waving Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli for Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season. And on Wednesday, September 22, the six-time mirrorball champion launches his Las Vegas residency with “Derek Hough: No Limit.”
TV SHOWS
ABC Action News

Derek Hough is Back in the DWTS Judge's Chair!

The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season with a lineup of celebrities including a WWE legend, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, a country superstar and a Spice Girl, to name a few.Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

264K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy