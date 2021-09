The Butts County Health Department now has seasonal flu vaccine available by appointment only. Vaccine is available for anyone over the age of 6 months. The cost of the vaccine is $25, but most major insurances are accepted and discounts may be available for uninsured. High dose flu vaccine is available for individuals 65 years and older and is covered by Medicare. Call 800-847-4262 to make an appointment.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO