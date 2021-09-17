CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair Honored By Kane Prior To WWE SmackDown

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianca Belair is one of the most prominent WWE Divas in recent times. While she took a pretty huge loss against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam PPV, the future still holds a lot of opportunities for her. Belair is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka...

ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

After this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast went off the air, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch faced off against each other in a non-title match. As you’d expect, Belair picked up the win to send the crowd in Knoxville, TN home happy. Of course, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair in London, More

WWE held a live event today in London from the O2 Arena featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:. * Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis. * Rey &...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/17 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Bianca Belair Homecoming, Big E confronted Reigns, Roode vs. Boogs, Seth-Edge follow-up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE. -Clips aired of Seth Rollins attacking Edge last week. -Michael Cole gave a low-key introduction to Smackdown as the camera showed the crowd from a different angle than usual, high up and...
WWE
Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch
Kane
Paige
Bleacher Report

Latest WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card Predictions

WWE will invade Columbus, Ohio on September 26 for Extreme Rules, a pay-per-view that once was the most extreme night of the year but now more closely resembles any of the other C-level events the company produces to fill its "12 PPVs a year" quota. With that said, the card...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair talks about her last WWE stint

As we all know by now, Summerslam's defeat to Bianca Belair was one of the most talked-about this year, with the returning Becky Lynch knocking her out in just 26 seconds, taking away the title. This has caused enormous discomfort in the WWE Universe and among colleagues and legends, leading everyone to say that it was a grave mistake on the part of the company to treat EST in this way.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle (9/19): Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair

WWE had a live show today at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. In the main event, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair. * Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Chad Gable & Otis. * Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin. * Rey & Dominik Mysterio...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Talks The Four Horsewomen Becoming A Stable On WWE TV

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch discussed having the WWE Four Horsewomen as a stable on TV during an interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. She said,. “As a stable? Gosh, I don’t know. We all love beating the hell out of each other. There’s so much history between all of us that I don’t know. One thing that I do consider is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So now we’re seeing a lot of girls coming up and disrupting the order and I don’t know that we [The Four Horsewomen] like that. So I’d rather Charlotte on top… No, I can’t say that! Maybe I prefer Sasha and Bayley on top than one of these newcomers or Rhea Ripley and whatever, you know? Maybe, I’m just saying if that was ever going to be an idea, maybe that’s the way to go.”
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 24

Just before WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It was set to be a big night for an even bigger show to come. King Nakamura was set for a rematch against the former WWE intercontinental champion Apollo Crews. Given how physical and intense this rivalry has grown, this was certain to be their most must-see match to date with gold on the line.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big E brings his WWE Title to Smackdown, Becky interrupts Belair’s homecoming, Heyman tries to win Reigns’s trust, Crown Jewel main event announced, Balor explains Demon, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Big E brings his WWE Title to Smackdown, Becky Lynch interrupts Bianca Belair’s homecoming, Paul Heyman tries to win Roman Reigns’s trust, Crown Jewel main event announced, Finn Balor explains Demon, evidence Vince McMahon is responding to AEW’s demo ratings wins over Raw lately, Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn, and more.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Is Still ‘Very Hurt’ By Loss At WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair was set to face Sasha Banks with the SmackDown Women’s Title on the line at SummerSlam, but The Boss was pulled from the event. Becky Lynch filled in and the EST of WWE lost her title after a cheap shot and one Manhandle Slam. That was a decision that caused a lot of controversy within the fan base, and Belair isn’t okay with it either.
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results September 24: The Demon rises

WWE SmackDown results live from Philadelphia. The SmackDown crew has just returned from a mini-tour of the UK and they’re right back into action. Announced for the show is King Nakamura defending his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews. Happy Corbin will debut his talk show ‘Happy Talk’. Liv Morgan will battle Zelina Vega before Morgan gets her hands on Carmella this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE
WWE

Don’t miss tonight’s special Homecoming Celebration for Bianca Belair!

After a groundbreaking year, Bianca Belair returns to home to Knoxville to be honored on SmackDown!. Join the blue brand and a proud city as The EST of WWE is recognized for her tremendous achievements, from winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match to headlining WrestleMania in a history-making SmackDown Championship Match against Sasha Banks to her monumental title reign. Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Bianca Belair Gets Hero’s Welcome at Home, BRE Start Plays Tricky Towers on UUDD

– As previously reported, Knox County Mayor and WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) honored Bianca Belair with a Senate Joint Resolution on Thursday at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. WWE released a video showcasing Belair returning home and meeting with Mayor Kane and attending a homecoming pep rally at her old high school. You can check out that video below:
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.17.21

Hey there people, another Friday so here’s another episode of Smackdown. Tonight there’s some kind of homecoming celebration for former women’s champion Bianca Belair because we’re in Knoxville, Tennessee, and we all know how WWE likes to treat wrestlers in their hometown so I imagine Becky Lynch will make her presence felt. Apparently they’re advertising Sasha Banks but I’ll believe it when I see it. We’re going to get a match between Rick Boogs and Robert Roode, we might get a tag team match from last week (Toni Storm and Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella) that was supposed to air but didn’t. We’ll start in on the fallout from last weeks excellent match between Seth Rollins and Edge that saw Edge leave in an ambulance, logically we should get some kind of gimmick match between the two at Extreme Rules but if that’s the direction they have to continue it tonight. Also last week Finn Balor revealed that when he takes on Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules for the Universal title Balor will be bringing his Demon persona so we’ll probably get continued plot advancement in that respect. There’s a chance that Big E says goodbye to Smackdown tonight, as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Monday and is now on RAW as their champion. So with that in mind, let’s see what WWE has in store.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week on Super SmackDown and then attacked him. Michael Cole welcomes us and talks about what happened to Edge, and how we will find out the ramifications this week.
WWE
WATE

WWE star Bianca Belair surprises Austin-East students before Knoxville event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WWE superstar and Knoxville native Bianca Belair paid a visit to her alma mater ahead of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at Thompson-Boling Arena. The first-ever WWE Friday Night Smackdown to air live on FOX will be held Friday, Sept. 17 along with superstar Roman Reigns. Belair surprised students at her alma mater, Austin-East Magnet High School, during their homecoming pep rally on Thursday.
WWE

