The statistics are clear. People are living longer. According to the U.S. Administration on Aging, a 65-year-old couple has a 72% chance that one will live to age 85; a 45% chance that one will live to age 90; and an 18% chance that one will live to age 95. In addition, over 40% of those over age 55 and over 50% of those between the ages of 55 – 64 will spend time caring for family members according to the Health and Retirement Study conducted by the Urban Institute. Over the next decades, a major issue facing those approaching and in retirement will be that of aging and all of the issues that come along with it. How can we prepared for how the aging process may impact our later retirement years? Or how our possible caregiving duties for family may impact our own retirement plans? I suggest we do this by making aging planning part of our overall retirement planning process.

