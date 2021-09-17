Central Catholic dominates St. John's Jesuit for third consecutive win

The famous saying on the golf course is, “They don’t ask how, they ask how many.”

Central Catholic’s offense could have used a form of that idiom on Friday, as the Irish didn’t always look flashy or pretty.

The final result, however, a 38-0 victory over Three Rivers Athletic Conference rival St. John’s Jesuit, was just what Central wanted.

“It was frustrating because our defense put us in some really good spots and we didn’t take advantage of it. And that even happened in the second half,” Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey said.

“You can’t do it. We were a little fortunate that [St. John’s] wasn’t able to do something with the early turnover. The way we grinded through it in the second quarter set us up for the second half. I’m very happy with what happened from the second quarter on.”

Central Catholic (3-2, 2-0 TRAC) and St. John’s (2-2, 0-2 TRAC) each turned the football over in the first five plays, and there were twice as many turnovers than first downs seven minutes into the game, leading to some head scratching at Lyden Field in a 1990s throwback.

Eventually, the Irish kicked it into high gear with a 21-point outburst in the second half, pinning them with a 24-0 halftime lead.

The play of the game came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ty’Waun Clark to 6-foot-6 wide receiver Sam Lee, who plucked the ball from a St. John’s defender and tiptoed down the visiting sideline all the way to the end zone.

“I saw the ball coming, and I felt like I wasn’t playing well in the first quarter,” said Lee, who had multiple drops in the opening 12 minutes, “so I knew I had to do something.

“Ty’Waun threw the ball and I made a great catch and did what I had to do.”

Without its starting quarterback and running back, St. John’s plodded on offense, failing to get inside the red zone all night.

The Titans were limited to three first downs and 62 total yards. They were 1 of 12 on third down and turned the ball over three times.

Even with St. John’s staying in neutral, Central only led 3-0 after the first quarter, as the Titans defense forced an early fumble and prevented an Irish touchdown on a 1st-and-goal series.

A.J. Hunter had 44 yards on 12 carries.

St. John’s was eyeing its first win over Central since 2017, and only its second since 2011.

“The first quarter was a little slow,” Lee said. “But, as the game moved on, the defense [stepped up] and gave the offense chances, and the offense took advantage of those opportunities. We had a great game.”

Clark completed 12 of 21 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions; Josh Watson (61 yards, TD) and Chris Edmonds (52 yards, TD) combined for 113 yards and two touchdowns; and Lee caught two passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Central had 364 yards of offense.

“The improvement from Game 1 to Game 5 has been immense,” Dempsey said.

The 0-2 start feels like a galaxy away for the Irish.

“After those first two games, we had to look at ourselves in the mirror and realize we had things to fix,” Lee said. “We’ve been getting better in the run game, the pass game, and improving overall.”

The concerns about Central have been deposited into the garbage can.

There was no shame in losing to Lakewood St. Edward and Cleveland Benedictine, two of the top programs in tradition-rich Ohio. All the Irish have done the past three weeks is beat Olentangy Orange, Findlay, and St. John’s by a combined score of 107-6.

“I knew what we signed up for,” Dempsey said. “Besides the opportunity to play in those games and win them, I know what it can do for you playing that level of competition and seeing what you’re made of and not giving in to the negativity after those two losses.

“There were so many things we benefited from. I think they made us better, and the kids didn’t cave in mentally to being 0-2.

“Have we asserted ourselves in the TRAC? I definitely think we’ve improved a lot since Week 1, and I definitely think we have people’s attention now. But we can’t get caught up in that. We’re where we want to be: undefeated in the league, controlling your own destiny.”