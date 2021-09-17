CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer Stans, ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,’ and Bella Hadid’s New Beverage

By Liz Kelly
The Ringer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTea Time catches up on all the things they missed from the VMAs and the Met Gala, including Timothee Chalamet and Frank Ocean fawning over Keke Palmer (1:00). Britney Spears is engaged to her boyfriend, Asghari, and Octavia Spencer wants them to get a prenup (13:55). This week’s Cringe Mode is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (20:21), and will you be trying Bella Hadid’s new line of “euphoric” beverages (44:53)?

