Houston's new vehicle sales slide amid microchip shortage
New vehicle sales in the Houston area hit a wall last month as the global microchip shortage continues to crimp manufacturing and limit supplies. New vehicle sales in the Houston region fell 8 percent to 16,633 units last month from 17,974 units in August 2020, when the pre-vaccination economy depressed auto sales, according to the latest TexAuto Facts Report published by Houston-based data company InfoNation. Month-over-month, retail sales in the region fell 12 percent from 18,857 units in July.www.houstonchronicle.com
