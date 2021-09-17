CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston's new vehicle sales slide amid microchip shortage

By Amanda Drane
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew vehicle sales in the Houston area hit a wall last month as the global microchip shortage continues to crimp manufacturing and limit supplies. New vehicle sales in the Houston region fell 8 percent to 16,633 units last month from 17,974 units in August 2020, when the pre-vaccination economy depressed auto sales, according to the latest TexAuto Facts Report published by Houston-based data company InfoNation. Month-over-month, retail sales in the region fell 12 percent from 18,857 units in July.

