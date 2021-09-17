CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs Lineup: The Final Series Against Milwaukee Begins Tonight

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Pantagraph

4 notable Chicago Cubs stats to follow during the final 18 games

For a season expected to end in the postseason, the Chicago Cubs aren’t planning meaningful games this September. In the weeks since the July 30 trade deadline, the Cubs’ revamped roster has yielded unlikely success stories with highs (a seven-game winning streak) and lows (an 11-game losing streak). Beyond enjoying...
MLB
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward kneed in head, leaves game against San Francisco Giants

CHICAGO --Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward left Saturday's 15-4 loss to San Francisco in the fourth inning after sliding into third and getting kneed in the head byGiantsshortstop Brandon Crawford. After the game, bench coach Andy Green didn't have an exact diagnosis on Heyward but said the five-time Gold Glove winner...
MLB
South Side Sox

The Chicago Black & White Sox

“They f*@$in’ suck. I’m turning it off,” my dad, a lifelong White Sox fan says in one of his 20+ texts to me during games. Watching the games together via text is a lot like being on White Sox Twitter; there’s a lot of swearing, and the histrionics are laughably outrageous. He doesn’t believe what he’s saying, and neither do I — it’s our way of joking, and maybe it’s the way that most of our parents without a therapist deal with frustration. The surrender to loss is in good fun, especially if the team is doing well. At the beginning of the season, if the White Sox lose a game, we say, “Go Bears!” in facetious resignation of the entire season.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Reverse Standings Check: Helpful Twins and Looking Ahead

Well, the Cubs really needed to get swept by the Twins – for the purposes of the Reverse Standings – and they got it done. That leaves the Cubs now tied in the standings with the Twins, but holding the tiebreaker based on 2020 records. So, that means the Cubs...
MLB
Sports
fantasydata.com

Chicago Cubs Roster

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner (oblique) has been activated from the injured list and will start at shortstop Sunday, batting fifth against Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner has not played since July 28, when he had reached in seven of his last 11 plate appearances. Hoerner has slashed .313/.388/.388 this season with no homers and three steals in five attempts. He'll need to add some power to his profile to become relevant in shallow fantasy leagues.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Matt Duffy Rides Again

The Cubs lost the opener last night and have a very tough matchup against Kevin Gausman and the 91-win Giants today. Here’s the lineup for game 2 in Chicago. It’s another day and another familiar group for the Cubs, with the only exception being Matt Duffy’s return to the starting lineup over David Bote. Duffy got a pinch hit appearance last night, but otherwise hasn’t started a game since the 7th. I wonder if he was dealing with something minor?
MLB
cubbiescrib.com

Chicago Cubs: Finally healthy, Rowan Wick is once again dominating

The Chicago Cubs spent much of the 2021 season without reliever Rowan Wick. The right-hander broke out in a big way back in 2019, his first season with the team, and when he’s been healthy, he’s been a key piece of the bullpen. So, needless to say, his absence this year was notable.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Patrick Wisdom Gets a Much-Needed Day Off

The Cubs are looking to avoid the sweep today with Justin Steele on the mound, David Ross back in the dugout, and the following lineup at Wrigley Field. As the headline revealed, Patrick Wisdom is getting a much-needed day off today after a brutal stretch at the plate. With an off day tomorrow, he’ll be able to rest, reset, and hopefully shake the slump when he returns to the starting lineup on Tuesday in Philadelphia. In his place, Matt Duffy is starting at third base.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Alfonso Rivas Tries Another New Position

Later tonight, the Chicago Cubs will kick off a three-game series against the Phillies, with Philly’s deadline acquisition, Kyle Gibson, on the mound in opposition. Once upon a time, Gibson was a theoretical target for the Cubs, who were still aiming to contend at the time, but that was many, MANY moons ago. Here’s how David Ross will attack Gibson and the Phillies tonight.
MLB
IBWAA

Dismantling The 2016 Chicago Cubs

The look on Anthony Rizzo’s face after the final out of the 2016 World Series says it all.Arturo Pardavila III - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. For a fanbase that slogged through a 108-year drought to celebrate a World Series championship, expecting multiple titles in a tight window seemed implausible. With the Ricketts family’s deep pockets and Theo Epstein’s steady hand and calm demeanor driving the franchise’s modernization, that goal seemed attainable. Together they constructed a core of dynamic, fan-friendly players destined to dazzle the Wrigley Field faithful for the next decade. But five years later, Chicago Cubs fans cling to memories of a rainy evening in Cleveland as they watch the stars from 2016 fight for postseason berths donning different uniforms.
CHICAGO, IL
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Ortega Back Up Top

The Cubs have themselves a rubber match out in Philadelphia tonight, so David Ross is rolling with his new-normal crew against the right-hander Cam Bedrosian. With a lefty on the mound last night, Rafael Ortega grabbed some bench, but he’s back in there tonight leading off and playing center field as he does against most righties. Ortega has had a pretty quiet September overall, but there’s not much sense in switching anything up with the lineup at this point.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Chicago Cubs series preview

Tuesday: RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) vs. RHP Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50) Wednesday: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81) The Twins (65-85) were idle on Monday after losing two of three in Toronto over the weekend. The Twins are 3-7 in their past 10 games. ... The Twins lost two games to the Cubs at Target Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, falling to 8-10 in interleague games this season. The Twins scored only one run in those two games with the Cubs. The Twins won two of three games at Wrigley Field last September. ... C Mitch Garver, who has been sidelined since Aug. 25, is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago. … 1B Miguel Sano, who has hit three home runs in his past seven games, is one home run away from becoming the seventh player in Twins history with multiple seasons with at least 30 home runs.
MLB

