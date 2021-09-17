CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

4 Autumn-Inspired Baked Pasta Recipes

By Brianna Goebel
styleblueprint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. One of the best parts of welcoming fall is the rich, seasonal flavors that come with it. From winter squash like pumpkin and butternut to hearty root vegetables like beets and sweet potatoes, autumn’s bounty of seasonal produce makes for some seriously delicious comfort meals. In celebration of the dropping temperatures, we’ve rounded up four cozy, fall-inspired baked pasta recipes to get you in the spirit — and keep you warm all season long.

styleblueprint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Autumn#Food Drink#Styleblueprint#Mushrooms#Roasted Pumpkin 1#Pasta Bake 1#Parmesan
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
jamiesfeast.com

Eclair Dream Cookies (No-Bake Recipe)

Éclair dream cookies are a real hit this season! Quick and easy to prepare, plus creamy and truly delicious! These beautiful no-bake eclair dream cookies are the perfect holiday dessert that your family and friends will adore! Try it:. Ingredients:. 2 containers (8 oz. each) whipped topping, thawed (I used...
RECIPES
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

This Popular Restaurant Chain Is Adding a Brand New Cheesecake to Its Menu

There are few things more exciting for foodies than seeing their favorite restaurants add new dishes to their menus. Fans of one beloved national restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory are in luck this September, now that the eatery has added a delicious new cheesecake to its dessert lineup. And for those who need a bit more incentive to grab some dessert, this little slice of heaven even gives back to those in need.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Never Store Chocolate In The Fridge

Keeping food fresh and tasty to eat can be difficult at times. Milk enjoys turning lumpy if kept too long, bread transforms into a green brick if exposed to the air for many days, and lettuce has an uncanny ability to shrivel up into massive balls of brown sludge after a while. And, when these and other foods are taken into warm areas or hot weather, things only get worse.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH
Mashed

No-Bake Graham Cracker Cookies Recipe

What's better than a cookie that requires no baking? Not much. Recipe developer and food blogger Angela Latimer of Bake It With Love has quite a few no-bake cookie recipes that she enjoys making on a regular basis. In fact, her classic no-bake cookie is one of the first things she made by herself as a child. These no-bake graham cracker cookies feature the favorite biscuit and ratchets up its snack power with a few additional ingredients, such as quick-cooking oats.
RECIPES
fox4kc.com

RECIPE: Beet and Goat Cheese Pasta from Cliff’s Taphouse

Beet Puree (roasted beets, pureed with lemon juice) Throw a handful of chopped zucchini into a pan and saute for a a minute or two. Heat up the beet puree in a pan, and then add the spaghettini, stirring to get the pasta to soak up as much of the puree as possible.
RECIPES
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Potato Soup

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Potato Soup – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. ~Peel potatoes and cut into 1/2-in. cubes; place half in a blender. Add broth; cover and process until smooth. ~Pour into a saucepan. Stir in sour cream, pepper, and remaining potatoes. ~Cook over low...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Elko Daily Free Press

Recipe of the Day: Pasta e Fagioli

When you consider the quintessential ingredients of Italian cuisine, your mind likely dreams up visions of dried pasta, tomatoes and an assortment of fresh cheeses. But one ingredient that shouldn't be overlooked is fagioli, which translates to "beans" in English. Legumes, in their many varieties, have been a monument in Italian cooking for centuries, but perhaps no dish highlights their flavor better than the humble pasta e fagioli.
RECIPES
minnesotamonthly.com

Easy Pasta Carbonara with Peas Recipe

Life is getting busier again. Kids are back in school. You may be back in the office—at least a few days a week—and a number of activities and sports teams have been ramping up. This is when you need an idea for an easy meal that you can make from scratch with easy-to-find ingredients and that won’t take much time—enter Pasta Carbonara with Peas.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy