You're Not Imagining It: Jojoba Oil Is in All of Your Beauty Products
Jojoba oil is one of those unicorn ingredients that can literally be used from head to toe. Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, jojoba oil is actually a wax ester that mimics the skin's natural sebum. Oh, and it antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and doesn't clog pores, so it suits acne-prone and sensitive skin.
