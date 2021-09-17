CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

You're Not Imagining It: Jojoba Oil Is in All of Your Beauty Products

By Erin Lukas
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jojoba oil is one of those unicorn ingredients that can literally be used from head to toe. Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, jojoba oil is actually a wax ester that mimics the skin's natural sebum. Oh, and it antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and doesn't clog pores, so it suits acne-prone and sensitive skin.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Simple Diet Hack Dermatologists Swear By For Younger-Looking Skin

Glowing skin doesn’t come easily for many of us. Maintaining a healthy-looking complexion requires a stringent routine of cleansers, moisturizers and skincare treatments, and even still one bad night of sleep can ruin everything. But as it turns out, skincare isn’t just based on our topical products. Diet and nutrition...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Cream Makes Their Skin Feel "So Firm" — and It's on Sale

Every skincare routine needs that one go-to cream that targets multiple skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And the best anti-aging creams should incorporate SPF into their ingredients to help prevent skin damage in the first place. If you're not sure if this type of cream exists, well, today is your lucky day. Many shoppers have turned to the trusted brand Lancôme's firming cream that's on sale now as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller, Thicker Brows

Click here to read the full article. There are a multitude of contributing factors that can lead to the thinning of eyebrow hair. Stress, hormonal changes, overplucking, skin conditions, and even your diet can contribute to the changes that cause sparse brows. One way to create fuller-looking brows is to elevate your beauty routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums on the market. We talked to several experts, from dermatologists to celebrity brow specialists, to get their professional opinion on hair growth products and what else you can do to cultivate your best brows.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jojoba Oil#Hair Oil#Hair Products#Carrier Oil#Oil Can#Schweiger Dermatology#American#Ogee
Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
SKIN CARE
Indy100

31 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just three months to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cosmopolitan

9 Best Recyclable Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Routine

Bad news first: Nearly 50 percent of Americans don’t recycle their empty beauty and personal care products—kinda understandable, given how confusing the rules around tossing these containers can be. But it's also kinda scary, considering that billions (yep, you read that right, BILLIONS) of new packaging pieces that are produced for the cosmetics industry every single year. Now for the good news: Recycling and properly disposing of our empties is getting a lot easier, as sustainable hair, makeup, and skincare brands work to clarify, simplify, and streamline the planet-saving process for consumers. So if you've been totally overwhelmed by the idea of switching up your beauty routine—even if you know you really should—here are the nine best recyclable beauty products that you'll feel good about incorporating into your routine.
SKIN CARE
In Style

All the Beauty Products InStyle Readers Were Obsessed With In 2021

If navigating the endless land of new beauty launches isn't your strong suit, you've come to the right place. For InStyle's 2021 annual Readers' Choice Awards, we asked our trusted beauty community to tell us about the next-level products that saved their lives — and their sanity — last year. And of course, as editors do, we couldn't help but to throw in a few of our favorites, too.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

The Best Laneige Products to Add to Your K-Beauty Collection

K-beauty was once a novelty in the American shopping space, but has grown into an expansive category with so many options, that shopping it can prove overwhelming to the handful of shoppers who still haven’t dabbled in it. The demand for Korean beauty products might seem relatively new, but some of the category’s brands have actually been around for decades. One in particular, Laneige, known for its focus on hydration, just so happens to be an ideal place to start for K-beauty newbies—not to mention a source of products that fit right into any routine, whether it has 10 steps or two.
MAKEUP
mycolumbusmagic.com

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Need To Shop

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. There’s nothing better than having a well-stocked collection of Black beauty products in your possession. There are a plethora of beauty essentials on the market, Black creatives always put in the extra work to create products that suit or wants and needs. Not to mention, these brands make it point to give back to our communities and help to elevate the beauty space.
SKIN CARE
Glamour

Courtney Shields Is Literally Making Your Next Desert Island Beauty Product

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Courtney Shields' followers rely on her for a lot. They visit the influencer's Instagram and blog for inspiration, for a sense of community, or just for a laugh. And also, of course, when they want to know where to buy the best bike shorts on the internet or tips on incredibly glowy makeup.
MAKEUP
In Style

This Brow Gel Makes Brows So Feathery and Full That Shoppers Are Ditching Professional Appointments

“I just feel bad for the fellow who does my brows because, with this incredible purchase, I won’t need to be seeing him for any brow waxing for a while.”. Whoever said money couldn't buy happiness obviously never tried a brow gel that produced full, fluffy, feathery eyebrows. And according to shoppers, the Kjaer Weis Brow Gel is one of the best for effortlessly bold brows.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

5 Drugstore Shopping Hacks That’ll Save You $$$ On Your Beauty Routine

There's nothing better than wandering down a well-stocked drugstore beauty aisle. But navigating all those good hair, makeup, and skin-care options can be tricky: What if you accidentally pick the wrong concealer shade, or grab a formula that will irritate your skin? What if you want to test out a lipstick shade, but can't see through the cap?
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Bid Farewell to Dry Skin With These 9 Face Oils

Shoppers report “smooth and soft” results from these dermatologist-backed formulas. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanks to time, the weather, and even certain skincare products, a bout of...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy