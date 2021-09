On September 15 at approximately 5:15 a.m., the Alaska State Troopers in the Mat-Su Valley were notified of a disturbance at a residence on West Wren Street in Wasilla. When Troopers arrived at the residence 40-year-old Wasilla resident Kathryn Stanley confronted the responding Troopers from a second-story window, Stanley then came outside armed with what appeared to be a rifle and charged Troopers.