As The Woodlands Township moves toward the Nov. 2 date of an incorporation election, local dialogue on the matter continued on several fronts on Sept. 23-24. A crowd of more than 500 residents gathered at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center on Sept. 23 for a two-hour forum on incorporation. In an unrelated matter, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce voted to approve a resolution voicing its opposition to the measure on Sept. 24.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO