Chelsea Wolfe's last album, 2019's Birth of Violence, saw her delving deep into her folk roots with captivating, mostly acoustic cuts like "The Mother Road" and "Deranged for Rock & Roll." Today (September 21st), the singer-songwriter unveiled two unreleased tracks from the sessions for the LP: a stunning cover of Joni Mitchell's classic single "Woodstock" and the never-before-heard original "Green Altar." She's also offered up a fully authorized documentary (by photographer-director Bobby Cochran) of her 2019 Birth of Violence Tour, which was unfortunately cut short due to the pandemic. You can watch the film above and stream the songs below via Bandcamp.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO