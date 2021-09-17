Securing funding for safety products, solutions and training

Detailing grant programs that focus on an agency’s specific needs as it navigates through an ongoing pandemic and budget shortfalls — By FireGrantsHelp staff. When it comes to securing funding through grants, many EMS agencies and service providers are already familiar with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and the Rural Emergency Medical Services Training Grant. AFG is key in providing not only fire departments with needed equipment and training, but funds non-affiliated EMS organizations as well. Even though this program provides a great funding opportunity, a small percentage of awards are allocated to non-affiliated EMS organizations.