10th grader arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Sheriff's Office says a School Resource Officer arrested a 10th grader for bringing a loaded gun to North Marion High School. The arrest report states a mother called reporting her children told her this other student had a gun. The Sheriff's Office says the SRO removed the student from class and brought him to a teacher's office. When an Assistant Principal searched the student's backpack, the Sheriff's Office says the student became nervous and refused to allow the assistant principal to search his crossbody bag. The SRO says he saw something in the crossbody bag in the shape of a gun, searched it, and found a loaded semi-automatic gun.