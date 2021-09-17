Elliott Fry is back to kick field goals and chew bubblegum, and he’s out of bubblegum
If you’re in the habit of getting attached to players on the Falcons practice squad, my advice would be simple: Don’t. Just days after the Falcons added guard Danny Isidora to the practice squad, he’s being released again. In his place is a familiar face in the form of Elliott Fry, the kicker the Falcons released a couple of days ago to...make way for Danny Isidora. Fry’s going to win this year’s John Wetzel Award for yo-yoing on and off the practice squad and perhaps even roster.www.chatsports.com
