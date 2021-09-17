CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Elliott Fry is back to kick field goals and chew bubblegum, and he’s out of bubblegum

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the habit of getting attached to players on the Falcons practice squad, my advice would be simple: Don’t. Just days after the Falcons added guard Danny Isidora to the practice squad, he’s being released again. In his place is a familiar face in the form of Elliott Fry, the kicker the Falcons released a couple of days ago to...make way for Danny Isidora. Fry’s going to win this year’s John Wetzel Award for yo-yoing on and off the practice squad and perhaps even roster.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubblegum#Field Goals#Chew#American Football#Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Giants Game Today: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

The Giants host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, as both teams aim for their first win of the season in an NFL Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium. The Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) in an NFL Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. on FOX.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Giants final score predictions for Week 3

The Falcons have been full of surprises in 2021, most of them unpleasant. Even dour fans probably didn’t see the team getting absolutely hammered in Week 1, and while the final score of the Buccaneers game was not eyebrow-raising on its own, the twists and turns it took to get there were. Score predictions are usually doomed to look funny in hindsight, but that’s even more true thus far for these Falcons.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Josh Gordon Landing Spots: Top teams that make sense for fantasy football

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the NFL Players Association recommended free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon be reinstated. He successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program. However, the veteran receiver is still awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Let’s discuss which landing spots make the most sense for Gordon’s fantasy football stock.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy