Nuggets sign Petr Cornelie to a two-way contract

The offseason might have been short for some Denver Nuggets but not for PJ Dozier. After missing the team’s playoff run, which ran into mid-June, due to an injury suffered late in the regular season, Dozier’s rehab from an adductor strain carried over into the offseason. He said he only started playing five-on-five and taking contact when he returned to Denver in recent weeks. That’s not to say he didn’t enjoy some family time and comfort food in South Carolina.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO