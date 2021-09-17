CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets sign Petr Cornelie to a two-way contract

 8 days ago

The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Petr Cornelie to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Cornelie, 6-11, 220, most recently appeared in 34 games for Elan Bearnais of the French LNB Pro A league in 2021, averaging 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field and 44.2% from three in 28.9 minutes per game. The 26-year-old also helped earn a silver medal for the France National Team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In six games, Cornelie averaged 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the field.

ClutchPoints

Michael Porter Jr.’s honest thoughts on Nuggets contract extension

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has seen his fellow draft class teammates sign big contract extensions this off-season. Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Robert Williams have all signed long-term deals to stay with their current team. But the Nuggets young star isn’t worried about that at the moment.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Community Policy