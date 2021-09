BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Capitol Police Chief says he is monitoring threats made online connected to the Justice for J6 rally. He has contacted the superintendent of the Maryland State Police for assistance with security for the event, which is being held at noon on Saturday. “Everybody’s got the right to free speech. They can believe what they want to believe. I’m here to uphold the rule of law,” Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference Friday afternoon. He also said Capitol police “would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence we have at our disposal.” WJZ Investigator Mike...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO