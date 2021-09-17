CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole among 4 questionable Jets vs. Patriots

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEwdH_0bzkEGQp00

Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole are among four Jets who are listed as questionable against the Patriots, but Robert Saleh sounded optimistic that the two wide receivers will play in Week 2.

Crowder is coming off the COVID list, while Cole missed Week 1 with a knee injury. CB Isaiah Dunn (shoulder) and OL Chuma Edoga (illness/non-COVID) are the other questionable Jets. LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) is doubtful.

As for the Patriots, K Quinn Nordin and LB Kyle Van Noy have been ruled out. OT Trent Brown, OT Yodny Cajuste, TE Jonnu Smith and LB Ronnie Perkins are all questionable.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jets' Keelan Cole (knee) ruled out for Week 1

New York Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole (knee) has been ruled out of Week 1's game against the Carolina Panthers. Cole has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee injury and will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Panthers. In Cole's absence, Corey Davis and rookie Elijah Moore are expected to lead the Jets' wide receiver group in rookie Zach Wilson's NFL debut. They will face a Panthers pass defense ranked sixteenth in numberFire's NFL Team Rankings.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Panthers inactives: Keelan Cole, La'Mical Perine out for New York's season opener

The Jets will be down another wide receiver when they take the field against the Panthers, as Keelan Cole is out with a knee injury. Cole was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but did not take part in Friday’s walkthrough. Cole’s absence leaves New York somewhat thin at wide receiver, as Jamison Crowder was already out for Week 1 due to COVID. Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith are now in line for an uptick in playing time and targets.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder activated from COVID-19 list

The New York Jets announced the activation of receiver Jamison Crowder from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Crowder will be available to partake in the Jets’ Week 2 contest, their home opener against the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Former of Washington, Crowder is set to enter his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Return of Crowder, Cole Is 'Priceless' For Jets' Offense

Looking to build on a promising finish to Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Zach Wilson will have two more weapons at his disposal in Week 2. The Jets will welcome both veteran wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole back to the fold on Sunday against the Patriots. Crowder was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Nordin
CBS Sports

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Expected back for Week 2

Crowder is expected to test out of COVID-19 protocols and make his return Sunday against the Patriots, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Crowder is vaccinated, but his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list came too close to the Jets' season opener for him to test out in time. Once the slot receiver comes off the list, he'll also have to show that he's recovered from the groin injury that had been bothering him before he tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Nears return

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Crowder (illness) still has "to clear one more hurdle" before being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. With both Crowder and Keelan Cole (knee) trending toward Week 2 returns, the Jets wideout corps should be at full strength...
NFL
SportsGrid

Jamison Crower Inactive Sunday vs. Patriots

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is inactive for a Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots. https://twitter.com/BrianCoz/status/1439612935240916997. Crowder, who was inactive for Week 1 after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol, was reportedly dealing with a groin injury and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Crowder and Mims Among Week 2 Inactives for Jets

The Jets have announced their week 2 inactives and plenty of fans will be surprised to see Jamison Crowder on the list. The Jets are sitting Crowder along with Denzel Mims in somewhat of a surprise decision. Joining the pair of receivers on the bench is running backs LaMical Perine and Josh Adams, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall and cornerback Jason Pinnock.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Patriots#American Football#Covid#Lb Jamien Sherwood#K Quinn Nordin#Lb Kyle Van Noy
NJ.com

Jets’ inactives: Receivers Denzel Mims, Jamison Crowder added to list

Jets receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims were surprising additions to the inactive list for Sunday’s home opener against the Patriots. Crowder, who missed the season opener at Carolina, returned from the COVID-19 list earlier this week. When speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice, he said he felt fine and expected to play. He was also dealing with a groin injury before testing positive for COVID-19.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Misses Wednesday's practice

Crowder (groin) didn't practice Wednesday. Head coach Robert Saleh indicated earlier Wednesday that the Jets are hoping to work Crowder back into the mix Sunday against the Broncos, but with an absence at practice to kick off Week 3 prep, the slot man now has just two more opportunities to participate in practice ahead of the weekend.
NFL
the-journal.com

Jets RB Coleman out vs. Broncos, WR Crowder doubtful

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' offense will likely be without two veteran playmakers in Denver. Running back Tevin Coleman was ruled out Friday for the game against the Broncos on Sunday with a non-COVID-19 illness. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is doubtful after not practicing all week because of a groin injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Heading for game-time decision

Coach Robert Saleh said Crowder (groin) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game at Denver, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. The Jets have yet to release their updated injury report, but it appears Crowder will receive the questionable tag after being a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday. The 28-year-old was expected to make his season debut last Sunday against the Patriots, but he was inactive for the second straight contest since the groin injury flared up late in the week.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy