Golf

Ben Kohles shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour
 8 days ago

Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Ben Kohles and his caddie Hylton “J.J.” James play a practice round at Silverdo Resort while reminiscing on their up-and-down journey back to the PGA TOUR. In 2019, James’ path back to the PGA TOUR seemed in doubt, as a scare at Blue Hills Country Club during tournament play caused him to drop out of the tournament and have open-heart surgery. Miraculously just three months later, J.J. was able to recover and reunite with Kohles and the two have battled their way back on the PGA TOUR.

Maverick McNealy's rollercoaster second round at the Fortinet Championship and being a man on a mission this season

NAPA, Calif. – When Maverick McNealy closed with a 77 in the final round of the BMW Championship, his 2020-21 PGA Tour season ended on a sour note. That snapped a streak of seven consecutive finishes inside the top 30, and suddenly the bloom was off the rose of the 25-year-old McNealy’s best season to date (58th in the final FedEx Cup standings).
Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Fortinet Championship

In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole. In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
Roundtable: Previewing this year’s Ryder Cup

U.S. Captain Steve Stricker and European Captain Padraig Harrington. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images,) The 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is finally upon us after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a year-long postponement. We can’t wait to see what the two teams bring to the table in Wisconsin. The U.S. team is...
Power Rankings: PURE Insurance Championship

The PURE Insurance Championship is back at Pebble Beach for an 18th year. It’s a very unique tournament as participants from First Tee chapters around the country are selected and are paired with a PGA TOUR Champions player for the week. The juniors compete in a separate competition and there...
How it works: Ryder Cup format

The game's top players tee it up at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits, for the 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup. The first Ryder Cup was played in 1927 but since 1979 the competition has consisted of two days of four-ball and foursome matches along with one day of singles matches. The 2021 Ryder Cup begins Friday, September 24, here's what you need to know on the unique team format.
Ryder Cup notebook: Bryson DeChambeau says long drive competition prep won’t affect play in Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Bryson DeChambeau isn’t concerned about his “wrecked hands” ahead of this week’s Ryder Cup showdown at Whistling Straits. DeChambeau moved to alleviate fears about his physical condition for the battle with Europe that arose after a story was published last week. Talking about his preparation for the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship that is slated for next week in Nevada, DeChambeau talked about training twice a day and putting great strain on his hands.
Who is Daniel Berger's girlfriend Tori Slater?

The American is part of Team USA’s Ryder Cup squad for the first time in his career. As he prepares to tee off at Whistling Straits this weekend, here’s more on Daniel Berger’s girlfriend Tori Slater. Daniel Berger in fine form heading into Ryder Cup. American Daniel Berger is currently...
Tiger Woods won’t be at Ryder Cup, but still an asset for U.S. Team

Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods at the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in 2012. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Tiger Woods isn’t expected at the Ryder Cup, but he will still be an asset for the U.S. Team as he continues his recovery from his February car accident. Woods has...
Power Rankings: Ryder Cup

Jordan Spieth looks to win the Ryder Cup on home soil at Whistling Straits. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)S. What a time to be a sports fan in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks captured their second NBA title in July, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched a postseason berth over the weekend and perhaps never have been better equipped to win the World Series for the first time, and now Whistling Straits is ready to host the Ryder Cup.
Potential Ryder Cup pairings based on which balls players play

When Ryder Cup captains make teams for Foursomes play, they have an additional — and not insignificant — consideration that’s not present in Four-balls: the golf ball. Two teammates share a ball for alternate shot, opening the possibility that one must use a ball with which he is unfamiliar. A...
Xander Schauffele switches drivers before Ryder Cup

New gear at the Ryder Cup is usually limited to custom footwear, but this week, Xander Schauffele will be taking on Whistling Straits with a new driver. The Olympic gold medalist is moving from an Epic Speed Triple Diamond to an Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS. According to Callaway, the...
Steve Stricker returns to captain’s role at Ryder Cup

U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker will look to win both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup as a captain. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) When the dust settles after every Ryder Cup, it is usually the losing side’s captain who has to endure the harshest criticism. Was he too stubborn? Too timid?...
Match 3 Breakdown: Berger & Koepka vs. Fitzpatrick & Westwood

KOHLER, Wis. – With the opening matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup just hours away, we now know who will strike the first tee shots at Whistling Straits. Here’s a look at how the pairings stack up in Match 3, where the Europeans will send out Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick to square off with the American duo of Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.
Ryder Cup: Paul Casey eager for more as tournament preparations step up

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...
Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe’s Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In a clear indication Europe will try...
