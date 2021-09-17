NJEDA Participating in 4 Coalitions Applying to Build Back Better Regional Challenge
Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the NJEDA’s participation in four regional coalitions preparing applications for the U.S. Economic Development Authority’s (U.S. EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC). The Challenge is a federal grant program to help communities adopt and implement transformational, industry-based economic development strategies that strengthen economic diversity and resiliency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.njbmagazine.com
