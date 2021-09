Greg Freeman, 53, is a solo bagpiper. He’s not Scottish, he’s Welsh and Swedish and he picked up pipes for a marching band in his high school in Houston, Texas. With time, he switched to guitar, but the skills stayed with him. “They put the pipes into my cognitive neural pathways when they were developing,” he jokes. He went back to the instrument after a friend asked him to play at a wedding. But his Valley Piper fame came a bit later, with Covid.

