HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans in the PA Senate are pushing forward with what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. They scheduled a Senate committee meeting for this Wednesday to vote on subpoenas. The newly scheduled meeting came after the top Republican in the chamber, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, said he wants to issue subpoenas for information and testimony from top state election officials and the state’s voter registration system. Corman also said the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee should get access to ballots and other voting materials. Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas in court.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO