On Tuesday, September 15, the Lady Mustangs won their first district game at home against Cristo Rey. Both Varsity and JV won their matches with sweeps. When asked about the team’s performance freshman Mia Gunn stated “I think the chemistry was good, but our communication was low. Overall we did well.” Freshman Bren Williams led the team in kills with 11 in total. Senior Bella Vaught led the Mustangs with nine digs. The Lady Mustangs play tonight at Bishop Dunne.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO