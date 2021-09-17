7th Grade Lady Mustangs beat Dilley

The 7th Grade Lady Mustangs A and B teams are proving they have what it takes to play for Natalia. The A team is 3-1 for the season and beat Dilley on September 9th. Winning 25-13 and 25-11, they hoped to carry that momentum when they played Jourdanton on September 13th. The Squaws were the toughest team they have faced this season. Natalia took the first set 25-22 but Jourdanton won the second set 25-7. In the final set both teams fought for every ball but Natalia lost 11-15.