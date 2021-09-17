COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported this morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months. Hogan says in a statement that more people are getting vaccinated each day, but that the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable. The state reports that there have been 1,330 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period.

