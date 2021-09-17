CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

By JOHN RABY Associated Press
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.

Comments / 0

